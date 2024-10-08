Duke notes: Rounding up some Countdown tidbits

DURHAM – Of the 10 players who played the majority of the scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night, eight of them have never played in a Duke jersey before.

But four of them had seen CTC.

Freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Darren Harris and Isaiah Evans were all in attendance for last year’s CTC as recruits — Flagg was the only one of them hadn’t committed yet.

So, they had some notion of how the preseason event would unfold.

Then again, it’s a big difference between watching from the stands and for a few minutes, with the Cameron Crazies and actually playing in the scrimmage.

“It’s not something I can describe or you can see from the stands,” Flagg said. “It’s a completely different feeling when you get in here and you experience it for yourself and you’re the one on the court.

“I was here last year for the Countdown and it’s just a completely different feeling of being in the middle of it and being out in the crowd.”

That is, more or less, why the event has the staying power it does. Coach Jon Scheyer made it clear the night is about building a relationship with the home crowd.

“I think for anybody, your first time in Cameron, it’s — I’m not evaluating on what happened tonight, with any of these guys,” Scheyer said on Friday night. “I just told them, I wanted all of them to feel it.”

Harris felt it — and then it was over.

The freshman wing soaked in the atmosphere and wasn’t shy about getting up shots early, scoring the first points of the night on a 3-pointer. But he felt like the two 10-minute scrimmage sessions went by quickly.

“It was surreal. It was a dream of mine since I was a little kid, so being able to get out there and play with my brothers, in front of that crowd, I can’t even explain it,” Harris said. “I was thinking about it earlier, when you’re a player, it feels so short.

“It kind of flew by with all of the preparation we did and the waiting around and stuff. It flew by. As a spectator, it kind of felt a little longer.”

Patrick Ngongba II was also at CTC last year but he didn’t play on Friday night as he recovers from a lingering foot injury. Walking into the arena and throughout the night, he didn’t appear to have much difficulty moving around and wasn’t wearing a walking boot or anything protective.

Here some other takeaways from the night: