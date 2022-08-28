Duke confirmed the writing that’s been on the wall for the past couple of weeks by naming Riley Leonard as its starting quarterback to open the season.

“After a very intense quarterback battle this fall, we have decided to go with Riley Leonard as our starting quarterback," coach Mike Elko said through a news release. "We are excited to see him lead our team this fall, and we also know that Jordan Moore will be an impact player for our offense in many roles as well."

Leonard has looked to have the inside track on becoming Duke’s starter since Moore’s move to a multi-positional role that includes a lion’s share of reps at receiver. That move came about halfway through fall camp and by the second scrimmage, Moore did not take a snap at QB.

The 6-4, 212-pound Leonard played in seven games last season, including one start. He completed 37 of 62 passes for 381 yards and one touchdown, with one interception. The second-year QB also had 47 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Because of Moore’s non-traditional role, it’s unlikely Duke will have a clear-cut No. 2 entering the season. Freshman Henry Belin IV was impressive in some areas during fall camp, especially for a quarterback who enrolled in the summer.