DevilsIllustrated - Duke making push for Malachi Thomas

Duke making push for Malachi Thomas
Duke has been successful in recruiting Georgia under David Cutcliffe’s leadership. This is particularly true at running back, where Cutcliffe and his staff have brought in the likes of Juwan Thomps...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news