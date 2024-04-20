DURHAM – This might have been one of the rare times a football wasn’t exaggerating when he spoke of how dire a situation was.

“What you saw today was some of the limitations this spring with the offensive line,” Duke coach Manny Diaz said. “I thought those guys were heroes for 15 days.”

“The love and admiration of all their teammates,” Diaz added when asked if his makeshift spring offensive line would receive any special rewards.

Duke had the bare minimum of offensive linemen suited up for its Blue & White game on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils have eight offensive linemen on the roster and only five — Brian Parker II, Ethan Hubbard, Tony Boggs, Caleb Dorris and Matt Craycraft — were able to play in the game.

Reinforcements are on the way. Duke has five commits from transfers — Zachary Franks (Northwestern), James Pogorelc (Stanford), Mike Barr (Lafayette), Micah Sahakian (Cornell) and Eric Schon (Holy Cross). Those, plus three incoming freshmen — Gemyel Allen, Jack Small and Bradley Smith — means the Blue Devils will have a full position group in fall camp.

But “on the way” hasn’t translated to help now, or in any of the 14 spring practices over the past month.

That’s why the work of the players who are healthy has been appreciated.

“It makes you better. I applaud the linemen for that,” quarterback Maalik Murphy said. “I don’t know if you guys come out to the practices but they’re getting over 100 reps. Tony Boggs, my left guard, he’s losing 12 pounds in practice. That’s unheard of.

“This is not fall camp, it’s 70 degrees outside and he’s losing 12 pounds.”

Duke made do, which was all that could be asked for. For about half of the series in Saturday night’s game, there was an offensive line with the five offensive linemen suited up; for the other half, the offense lined up without a line, the defense had a full assortment, and the defensive line took a few steps forward at the snap and stopped there.