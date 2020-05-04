Duke makes cut for five-stars Kennedy Chandler, Paolo Banchero
Last week was a big deal for Duke’s 2021 recruiting efforts for two reasons. The first is they made the final five for Kennedy Chandler, the best point guard in his class, according to Rivals.com. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news