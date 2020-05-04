News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 10:10:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Duke makes cut for five-stars Kennedy Chandler, Paolo Banchero

Kennedy Chandler
Kennedy Chandler (Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB)
Clint Jackson • DevilsIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@ClintJackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

Last week was a big deal for Duke’s 2021 recruiting efforts for two reasons. The first is they made the final five for Kennedy Chandler, the best point guard in his class, according to Rivals.com. ...

