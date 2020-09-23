DevilsIllustrated - Duke loses two defensive standouts to injury

Duke football took a blow early this week, as two defensive backs underwent surgery early this week.

Senior cornerback Mark Gilbert is out yet again. Gilbert, who made eight tackles and recorded an interception in the first two games of the season, is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on Tuesday to remove a loose bone fragment in his right foot.

The senior missed the last two seasons due to a hip injury suffered in early 2018, and was already off to a big start to the 2020-21 season.

In addition to Gilbert, redshirt junior cornerback Josh Blackwell underwent surgery on Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee suffered in Sunday’s practice, according to Duke Athletics.

Blackwell will also be out indefinitely.

He posted four tackles and a tackle-for-loss in Duke’s first two games. In addition to his defensive duties, Blackwell served as Duke’s top punt returner.