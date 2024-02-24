WINSTON-SALEM – Everything mattered for 40 minutes, a Tobacco Road game between teams atop the ACC standings, living up to the hype, going blow for blow and featuring seven ties and 11 lead changes in the second half.

And then it all became secondary.

Duke star center Kyle Filipowski was injured after Wake Forest’s 83-79 win over the Blue Devils on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.

We’re right back into a familiar discussion, of whether students should be allowed to run onto playing surfaces at risk of injury to visiting teams — with the focal point of Duke’s team meeting with reporters after the game with ice wrapped around his right knee.

“Just like any other upset game where the fans rush the court, all hell goes crazy and I’m just trying to make my way off the court and you’ve got these crazy college students just doing whatever they want,” Filipowski said.

“Gotta be a little more protective when things like that happen.”

Coach Jon Scheyer gave an impassioned 1-minute, 44-second opening statement in which he credited Wake Forest in some form or fashion four separate times. The Deacons were seen as being on the other side of the NCAA tournament bubble entering Saturday, something Scheyer strongly disagreed with.

And yet, it’s everything that wasn’t about the game between two of the ACC’s best that resonates past today.

“I’m more concerned about the wellbeing of our guys. Flip sprains his ankle, when are we going to ban court storming? When are we going to ban that?” Scheyer said, his voice sharpening and him mixing up which lower body part of Filipowski’s was injured.

“Like, how many times does a player have to get into something where they get punched or they get pushed or they get taunted right in their face? It’s a dangerous thing.”

Duke (21-6, 12-4 ACC) has lost on the road four times this season and three of the four have resulted in court stormings; the one that didn’t was at North Carolina.