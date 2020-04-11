The games have stopped, but recruiting has not, and the Duke football staff has landed Class of 2021 three-star athlete Jordan Moore on Saturday evening.

Head coach David Cutcliffe said in a Zoom conference on Friday that video chat sessions with prospects and their families has allowed him to create stronger connections with all involved.

While Moore has been on Duke’s target list, the relationships between the staff and junior have only grown stronger.

Moore, who is listed as an athlete made his mark last season as a dual-threat quarterback and has the ability to play wide receiver or cornerback giving Cutcliffe and his staff some flexibility and versatility, something Duke coaches value immensely.

This past season, Moore completed 146-of-251 passes for 2,014 yards, 26 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also ran the ball for 606 yards and seven touchdowns on 99 carries.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect announced his final 10 schools just this week, cutting it to a group noted as a who’s who on the academic side of the spectrum. In addition to Duke, his list included Virginia, Boston College, UCLA, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Maryland, Harvard, Yale and Princeton.

Moore also held offers from Virginia Tech, Pittsburg, Wake Forest, Navy, West Virginia and a host of others.

The Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield product had 19 total offers.