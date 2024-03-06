Duke has more help coming on the interior around Cooper Flagg next season.

The Blue Devils got a commitment Wednesday from Khaman Maluach, a 7-foot-2 center from South Sudan who’s been at the NBA Academy Africa.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony was first to report the commitment.

Maluach and Flagg, the No. 1 recruit in the class, are projected to be top-three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. They’ll arrive with one of the most-talented recruiting classes ever, along with Kon Knueppel, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II and Darren Harris.

Projecting which players on Duke’s current roster is a tall task, with pro careers on the horizon for a few players and the transfer portal opening in less than two weeks (on the Monday after Selection Sunday). But at least, in Jon Scheyer’s third recruiting class as Duke’s coach, the Blue Devils will be teaming with high-end frontcourt talent.

Maluach visited Duke on Jan. 20, when the Blue Devils lost to Pittsburgh (without Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach). He visited Kansas, Kentucky and UCLA after that, and was also considering the G-League Ignite.