DevilsIllustrated - Duke lands commitment from big Indiana OL Justin Pickett

With its robust academic reputation, Duke hold nationwide appeal and has shown the ability to recruit in areas where they have little television coverage. Indianapolis would qualify as one of those areas, but again that has not stopped David Cutcliffe and his staff from successfully recruiting the city. On Thursday they received a commitment from Carmel, Ind., offensive lineman Justin Pickett .

HOW IT HAPPENED

Pickett had cultivated a scholarship offer list that totaled more than 20 schools. When it came down to decision time, Duke was joined by Arizona, Illinois, Iowa State, Miami (Ohio) and West Virginia as the strongest contenders. Of those schools, the Indianapolis-area lineman had only been able to visit Miami (Ohio) before the dead period hit back in March. Pickett said not having the opportunity to visit made selecting a school difficult, but felt he could not wait to make a decision with the NCAA further extending the dead period on Wednesday. Duke extended its offer to the Indianapolis-area lineman in June and quickly made him feel like a priority.

IN HIS WORDS

“I’ve been in constant contact with coach (Greg) Frey and coach Cutcliffe. We are building a great relationship. We are in contact weekly, sometimes daily.

“I definitely feel comfortable making the decision without seeing the campus. Obviously I want to see it, but sometimes that’s just not an option. I’m just looking for the right school, right fit and relationship with the strength coach, head coach and position coach.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

Pickett had several Big Ten and Pac-12 schools on his interest list, but said those conferences deciding earlier this week not to play a fall season while the ACC and Duke are still planning to play did not affect his decision. “In a couple weeks that could be all the conferences.” This week’s actions by the NCAA and conferences did serve to speed up his decision, but was not a factor in which school he ultimately chose. A tall offensive lineman, Pickett is rated as an offensive guard prospect. That is the position he played primarily during his junior season, and looks to project best at in college. Pickett likely does not have the foot quickness to play on the edge, but he maintains good pad level and is stout enough to battle with defensive tackles in the trenches.