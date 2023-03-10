Blue Devils make amends for being blown out at Miami, stay ahead of Hurricanes in ACC tournament semifinal

Duke's Kyle Filipowski, right, goes up against Miami's Anthony Walker during Friday night's game in the ACC tournament. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)

GREENSBORO – The players-only meeting Duke held after its loss at Miami a month ago brought to light some harsh truths. One of those was how much disrespect of the Blue Devils there was — and not just from social media wastelands. “Just from the teams we played,” freshman Kyle Filipowski said. “After some of the losses, teams were saying, ‘We ain’t shit.’ And I mean, we’ve really taken that personal. “We came together and said enough is enough. We realized how good we can be.” It’s a realization that has the Blue Devils one win away from an ACC championship. The Blue Devils’ redemption tour rolled forward with their 85-78 win over No. 14 Miami in the ACC tournament semifinals on Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. Fourth-seeded Duke (25-8) will face Virginia, a 76-56 winner against Clemson in Friday’s late game, in Saturday night’s championship game. It’s another redemption tour chapter, with the only meeting between those two the Blue Devils’ overtime loss in which the ACC admitted Filipowski should’ve been shooting free throws at the end of regulation. First things first: Duke’s exorcism of some demons. “Obviously we had beat them in the regular season, but I think even when we beat them we didn’t put our best foot forward,” freshman Mark Mitchell said. “Tonight we just wanted to come out here and do that.” It was a full-circle moment for a Duke team that was run off the floor in an 81-59 game in Miami on Feb. 6. The Blue Devils made it clear Thursday, with the matchup set, that they had some extra motivation to pay the Hurricanes back for a game in which they were “punked,” per Dereck Lively II and Mitchell. And it was a game that lived up to its billing as one between the hottest two teams in the ACC; one between the two most-likely teams to make deep runs in the NCAA tournament. “I thought it was as high of a level of game as we've played,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. “I thought for us, we actually came out and threw some haymakers at them and gave them a great shot. For them, they're just so steady. They keep coming at you.”

Duke's Dereck Lively II, left, contests a shot from Miami's Isaiah Wong on Friday night. (John David Mercer/USA Today Sports Images)

The evidence of that — and of Duke’s maturity — is best displayed here: Duke led for the entire second half, but Miami (25-7) cut the deficit to 2 or 3 points on 11 occasions. On Duke’s 11 ensuing possessions, the Blue Devils 21 points — only leaving two possessions empty, and getting those contributions from six players in a balanced response. “It definitely takes the energy out of them,” Lively said of Duke’s highly responsive offense. “(Having to) guard somebody who’s consistently going at you each possession is going to take the life out of you.” The sequence that allowed Duke to cruise across the finish line wasn’t one of those instances. Duke’s lead was 75-71 when Jeremy Roach took a dribble hand-off and rose up from the left wing for a dagger of a 3-pointer with 1:31 left. “The last 3 I shot, it felt good so I really was trying to get another 3 up because I knew the next one was probably going to go in,” Roach said. Duke didn’t quite make 11 3-pointers like Thursday, but the percentage was better as the Blue Devils were 8-for-16. Part of the logic there was that the Blue Devils wanted to take advantage of size matchups with Filipowski and Mitchell; part of it was because Miami’s only true rim protector exited the game after 66 seconds. Norchad Omier rebounded a missed free throw and twisted his right ankle. A potential return to the game was quickly ruled out by Miami’s official Twitter account.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VUERBVEU6IEdvb2QgbmV3cy4gTm8gYnJva2VuIGJvbmUuIEdldCB3 ZWxsLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05vcmNoYWRPP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOb3JjaGFkTzwvYT4gLi4uIHdlJiMzOTty ZSBhbGwgd2l0aCB5b3UhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91Qk5pNEhS NVh5Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vdUJOaTRIUjVYeTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBD YW5lcyBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBDYW5lc0hvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbmVzSG9vcHMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzQz NTQ5NjQ4Njc4MTc0NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTEs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That didn’t alter Duke’s plan of attack, guard Tyrese Proctor said, but Filipowski noted the effect it had on Miami. “I think it definitely took an edge off of them, for sure,” Filipowski said. “That was a little discouraging. Obviously it sucks for him, I gave him my support after the game. But we looked at it as an advantage during the game, attacking the paint and attacking the glass.” The first half was so free-flowing that the under-8 media timeout was skipped, as the teams played until 3:41 before a timeout by Scheyer when Miami took a 32-31 lead. To that point, there had been nine lead changes and four times — aligning with the game these teams played in Durham earlier this season, and not Miami’s rout later in the season. Duke put together a strong finish to the first half after Scheyer’s timeout. The Blue Devils scored on four of their last five possessions, the last of them being a Dariq Whitehead missed three, rebounded by Filipowski, fed back to Whitehead for a corner 3. Whitehead scored 16 points, which included three free throws twice when he was fouled shooting from long range. It’s the most points he’s scored since his season-high of 18 against Boston College on Jan. 7; he averaged five points across Duke’s last five games, making 4 of 12 3-pointers. “If Dariq can play like that, I don’t think no one can beat us,” Mitchell said. “When we’re clicking on all cylinders, it’s scary.” It’s both scary and exciting for a Blue Devils team peaking at the right time. TIP-INS: Duke will play in the ACC championship for the 35th time, and this is the 70th season of ACC basketball. The Blue Devils have played in more than half of those because the 2020 tournament was cancelled. … Mitchell scored 14 points, his sixth straight game in double-figure scoring and running Duke's record to 15-1 when he scores at least 10 points. ... Filipowski’s 17-point, 11-rebound game is his 15th double-double of the season, and comes after his first game without a rebound. … During Duke’s eight-game winning streak, the Blue Devils are averaging 77.4 points, shooting 49.9% from the field, 36.9% on 3s and 79.2% on free throws.

Duke's Jeremy Roach goes up against Miami's Harlond Beverly during Friday night's game. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)