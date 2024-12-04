Duke inks impressive first full class under Manny Diaz

Blue Devils’ incoming 27-man freshman group could be the best in Rivals history
Three days shy of the one-year anniversary of being named Duke’s football coach, Manny Diaz signed a 27-player freshman class that’s one of the best — if not, the best — classes in program history.
“It’s almost a year to the day that I was announced the head football coach at Duke and I think somewhere on that day, I would’ve mentioned something about alignment winning,” Diaz said via Zoom on Wednesday. “Today is a great example of that. I wouldn’t be sitting here before you praising the highest-rated recruiting class in program history without immense alignment.”
There’s some jostling and technicality stuff with whether the class is the highest-ranked class in Duke history. Around noon Wednesday, it ranked No. 32 on Rivals; Duke’s 2016 class was ranked No. 31.
There’s no arguing how impressive Duke’s class is, though.
It hits both notes of quantity and quality. The number of players is tied for the most Duke has had in a recruiting class with the Class of 2023, which just completed its second season in Durham — though, there have only been a few years in which the 25-player signing class limit has been lifted.
The quality of the class isn’t limited to star rankings, but it’s notable that the Blue Devils reeled in three 4-star recruits — defensive end Bryce Davis, linebacker Bradley Gompers and running back Nate Sheppard. Davis was flipped from Clemson shortly after Duke’s season-opening game; the Blue Devils held off Penn State (among others) to keep Gompers in the class; and Sheppard was a late-August commit who received a couple of ratings boosts since then through a stellar senior season (though he was injured at the end of it).
“I do believe the class is a statement of intent, not just in terms of the quality … but in the quantity,” Diaz said. “Just the sheer number, having 27 guys when we’re going into an era with 105(-player) roster limit, that means a quarter of our football team next year is in high school as we speak.”
Some of them will be in high school longer than others.
As it stands, Duke is planning on bringing in 13 players for the spring semester. That’s a fluid situation and the number could increase or decrease, depending on specific situations, depth needs for spring practices, or a few other factors.
Diaz didn’t want to delve into specifics with early enrollees — though which ones are expected to come in early are identified below — but did point out how beneficial it is to get what amounts to a 5-6-month head start on their college careers.
“You want guys who learn our way of doing things,” Diaz said. “We always make the mid-year choice … we never push for it, it’s their personal decision. Some schools don’t let you do it.
“But if they do take the time and have the ability to come here early, it gets them four months in our offseason program, so they get baptized by (David) Feeley early on. They get the idea of campus life without having to prepare for games.”
Here is a list of all 27 players Duke added on Wednesday:
OL Cole Allen
Size: 6-5, 250.
Hometown: Jackson, Miss.
One note: Won two state championships in football, one in basketball, and one for discus in track and field.
OL Daniel Boyd
Size: 6-2, 290.
Hometown: Las Vegas.
One note: Also spent one season each on the basketball and wrestling teams.
OL Jamin Brown
Size: 6-3, 285.
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
One note: Graded out at 97% with 102 pancake blocks this season.
* intends to enroll early
Size: 6-1, 290.
Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.
One note: Was named his team’s most-improved player twice.
* intends to enroll early
DE Bryce Davis
Size: 6-3, 245.
Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.
One note: At a 5.9 on Rivals’ rating, he’s Duke’s highest-rated signee since Scott Bracey in the Class of 2016.
* intends to enroll early
Size: 6-foot, 195.
Hometown: Willingboro, N.J.
One note: His brother, Omar Rogers, spent the past two seasons at East Carolina and the previous three seasons at Elon, where he was an All-CAA pick in 2022.
OL Roman Fina
Size: 6-4, 250.
Hometown: Tucson, Ariz.
One note: Younger brother of Duke offensive tackle Bruno Fina, and son of former NFL offensive lineman John Fina, who was a first-round pick and played most of his career with the Buffalo Bills (1992-2001).
Size: 6-5, 210.
Hometown: Pittsburgh.
One note: So far this season, has contributed 102 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks; offensively, owns 34 receptions for 795 yards and 12 touchdowns as a tight end. His team plays for a state championship on Saturday.
CB Kolbe Harmon
Size: 5-10, 180.
Hometown: Brentwood, Tenn.
One note: Ran the 100-meter dash in 10.67 seconds to win a state championship in 2023.
* intends to enroll early
Size: 6-7, 325.
Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.
One note: Is an AP Scholar who was also named his school’s homecoming king.
Size: 5-11, 200.
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
One note: Ranked the No. 8 player in the state of Connecticut.
Size: 5-10, 190.
Hometown: Newark, N.J.
One note: Cousin of former Duke men’s basketball player Dariq Whitehead.
* intends to enroll early
DT Bariate Kara
Size: 6-5, 260.
Hometown: Loganville, Ga.
One note: Played three seasons on the basketball team.
* intends to enroll early
Size: 6-5, 270.
Hometown: Springfield, Pa.
One note: Also competed on his school’s bowling, lacrosse and swim teams.
CB Kaleb Lanier
Size: 6-foot, 175.
Hometown: Decatur, Ga.
One note: Had 36 tackles, five interceptions and 11 pass break-ups in his senior season.
* intends to enroll early
Size: 6-2, 175.
Hometown: Hickory, N.C.
One note: Helped Hickory High School to an unbeaten season last year, and the team is in the fourth round of the state playoffs now.
* intends to enroll early
QB Dan Mahan
Size: 6-2, 180.
Hometown: Burlington, N.C.
One note: Ranked the No. 9 dual-threat QB in the country.
* intends to enroll early
Size: 6-3, 230.
Hometown: London, England.
One note: Primarily played basketball until moving to the United States; has only been playing football for three seasons.
Size: 5-11, 190.
Hometown: Malvern, Pa.
One note: During senior season, had 40 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Offensively, finished with 618 rushing yards, 298 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Added 227 punt return yards.
DE Tommy Rupley
Size: 6-4, 240.
Hometown: Acton, Mass.
One note: Ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Massachusetts.
Size: 6-3, 210.
Hometown: Austin, Texas.
One note: In senior season, totaled 86 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and nine quarterback pressures.
* intends to enroll early
OL Evan Scott
Size: 6-4, 300.
Hometown: Augusta, Ga.
One note: Member of the Beta Club and Chess Club.
* intends to enroll early
Size: 5-10, 190.
Hometown: Mandeville, La.
One note: No. 24 running back recruit in the country.
* intends to enroll early
Size: 6-1, 170.
Hometown: Wake Forest, N.C.
One note: Played quarterback in high school and will shift to wide receiver at Duke.
Size: 6-1, 170.
Hometown: Gray, Ga.
One note: Had 88 receptions for 1,560 yards and 17 touchdowns during his senior season.
Size: 6-2, 220.
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
One note: Ranked the No. 7 prospect in state of Connecticut.
Size: 5-11, 185.
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
One note: Had seven interceptions in his senior season and 13 in his career.
* intends to enroll early