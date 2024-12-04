Duke inks impressive first full class under Manny Diaz

Three days shy of the one-year anniversary of being named Duke’s football coach, Manny Diaz signed a 27-player freshman class that’s one of the best — if not, the best — classes in program history.

“It’s almost a year to the day that I was announced the head football coach at Duke and I think somewhere on that day, I would’ve mentioned something about alignment winning,” Diaz said via Zoom on Wednesday. “Today is a great example of that. I wouldn’t be sitting here before you praising the highest-rated recruiting class in program history without immense alignment.”

There’s some jostling and technicality stuff with whether the class is the highest-ranked class in Duke history. Around noon Wednesday, it ranked No. 32 on Rivals; Duke’s 2016 class was ranked No. 31.

There’s no arguing how impressive Duke’s class is, though.

It hits both notes of quantity and quality. The number of players is tied for the most Duke has had in a recruiting class with the Class of 2023, which just completed its second season in Durham — though, there have only been a few years in which the 25-player signing class limit has been lifted.

The quality of the class isn’t limited to star rankings, but it’s notable that the Blue Devils reeled in three 4-star recruits — defensive end Bryce Davis, linebacker Bradley Gompers and running back Nate Sheppard. Davis was flipped from Clemson shortly after Duke’s season-opening game; the Blue Devils held off Penn State (among others) to keep Gompers in the class; and Sheppard was a late-August commit who received a couple of ratings boosts since then through a stellar senior season (though he was injured at the end of it).

“I do believe the class is a statement of intent, not just in terms of the quality … but in the quantity,” Diaz said. “Just the sheer number, having 27 guys when we’re going into an era with 105(-player) roster limit, that means a quarter of our football team next year is in high school as we speak.”

Some of them will be in high school longer than others.

As it stands, Duke is planning on bringing in 13 players for the spring semester. That’s a fluid situation and the number could increase or decrease, depending on specific situations, depth needs for spring practices, or a few other factors.

Diaz didn’t want to delve into specifics with early enrollees — though which ones are expected to come in early are identified below — but did point out how beneficial it is to get what amounts to a 5-6-month head start on their college careers.

“You want guys who learn our way of doing things,” Diaz said. “We always make the mid-year choice … we never push for it, it’s their personal decision. Some schools don’t let you do it.

“But if they do take the time and have the ability to come here early, it gets them four months in our offseason program, so they get baptized by (David) Feeley early on. They get the idea of campus life without having to prepare for games.”

Here is a list of all 27 players Duke added on Wednesday: