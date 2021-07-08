Duke Hoops Breakdown: Class of 2022 guard offers
On Wednesday, we broke down four of the six prospects in the class of 2022 to receive offers from incoming Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer. As expected, Scheyer and his staff identified their ear...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news