Duke hires defensive ends coach

Mike Elko is continuing to fill out his defensive coaching staff.

Duke announced the hiring of Harland Bower as defensive ends coach on Thursday morning, one day after making official the hiring of Robb Smith as its defensive coordinator.

Bower comes to Duke after spending last season as a defensive analyst at Texas A&M -- where Elko spent the last four seasons as defensive coordinator. Bower also spent one season on staff with Elko at Notre Dame in 2017.

Other coaching stops in Bower's career have been at South Alabama (2018-20), Central Arkansas, Troy, Rutgers, -- in 2012, overlapping with Smith -- Murray State and Georgia Military College.

Bower started his playing at Central Michigan, but transferred to Georgia Southern and graduated from there in 2009. He is 33 years old.