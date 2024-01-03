Blue Devils go from 0-fer first half to can’t-miss second half in 20-point win over Orange

Duke's Jared McCain prepares to go up against Syracuse's Kyle Cuffe Jr. during Tuesday night's game. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

DURHAM – Law of averages is one thing. Going 0-for-9 on 3-pointers in one half of basketball and 8-for-8 in the next is taking it to an extreme. That was Duke’s plight Tuesday night, missing everything in the first half and unable to miss in the second half of an 86-66 win over Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’s the most made 3s without a miss in a half in program history, and it’s the first time Duke has ever gone from 0-fer in the first half to perfect in the second. Jon Scheyer made mention of the first-half number at halftime and it drew a simple response from Duke’s freshman sharpshooter. “He came in at halftime and said we were 0-for-9. I was like, ‘Oh, damn,’” said Jared McCain, who poured in 18 points and made four 3s. “Locked in real quick.” It started quick enough. Duke (10-3, 1-1 ACC) was only up two at halftime. Consider the Blue Devils’ first four possessions of the second half a mission-accomplished burst of things that didn’t happen in the first half: - Mark Mitchell fired a pass to McCain on the wing and he made Duke’s first 3-pointer of the game. - Kyle Filipowski scored through a low-post move for his first points of the game, having sat for the bulk of the first half with two fouls. - Filipowski getting the ball in the post again, dishing to Mitchell for a dunk, putting the sophomore at 20 points after his to-the-rescue first half. - Filipowski scoring again through the post.

Duke's Kyle Filipowski makes a pass between Syracuse's Justin Taylor, middle, and Maliq Brown, right, on Tuesday night. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

That set the tone for a half in which Duke’s offensive efficiency almost doubled where it was in the first half; after scoring 0.88 points per possession in the first half, the Blue Devils were at 1.63 ppp by the last media timeout of the game, leading 79-62 and having run away with their first ACC win of the season. “The way they were playing us in the first half, they’re doing a lot of switching, it kind of made us play more one-on-one than we wanted to,” Scheyer said. “I thought we forced the issue a little bit too much. “In the second half, we just hit some beautiful plays. Passes ahead, extra passes, sharing the ball. Hitting Flip inside, his passing and scoring.” All 12 of Filipowski’s points came in the second half. Mitchell led Duke with a career-high 21 points and rounding out the Blue Devils’ sophomore trio was Tyrese Proctor scoring 14 points off the bench, his second game back from the ankle injury. Not to get lost in the shuffle, this was another hyper-efficient performance from Jeremy Roach, to the tune of 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting. He played the most minutes (32) for Duke, had four rebounds, two assists and two steals, and had two of Duke’s eight 3s. “We knew they were going to fall, obviously,” Roach said of the long-range shots. “We take a lot of pride in shooting the ball. But it started with Flip, we felt like he had the mismatch early.” That mismatch could only be found in the second half after Scheyer had to search for an answer to his lineup in what he called a “disjointed” first half. By process of elimination, Mitchell became Duke’s last option to play center. Filipowski played 7½ mostly ineffective minutes, during which he missed two shots, had three rebounds, two assists and two fouls. Sean Stewart had two fouls in about 3½ minutes and seemed lost within Duke’s offense; Ryan Young also had two quick fouls, and picked up a third late when he was Scheyer’s gamble of which center to insert when he had two.

Mark Mitchell reacts during Tuesday's game. (Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)