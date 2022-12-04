Duke is headed to the Military Bowl in the program’s first bowl berth since 2018.

The Blue Devils will play UCF on Dec. 28 in Annapolis, Md.

Duke hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2018, when the Blue Devils won the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl 56-27 against Temple.

Despite the four-year span between bowl berths, the Blue Devils have won three straight bowl appearances — which has come on the heels of a five-bowl losing streak that dated back to 1961. Duke beat Indiana 44-41 in overtime in the 2015 Pinstripe Bowl, and beat Northern Illinois 36-14 in the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl.

Duke has reached a bowl in coach Mike Elko’s first season, with him being named the ACC’s coach of the year on Thursday afternoon.

