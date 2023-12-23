Duke’s final football game of the 2023 season won’t be remembered as dominant or electric.

What it was, though, was a grind-it-out performance that led to the Blue Devils’ 17-10 win over Troy in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday at Protective Stadium.

The Blue Devils (8-5) won their fifth straight bowl game, and it’s only the second instance in program history of winning bowl games in back-to-back seasons.

Duke and Troy (11-3) had the same number of total yards (330) and first downs (19). Duke lost the turnover margin 2-1, but its one takeaway was the most important — that was Jeremiah Lewis picking off an overthrown pass in the middle to effectively end the game.

There was some cosmic energy to that one, given Duke’s first defensive possession of the season ended with Lewis dropping an interception over the middle off the hand of Clemson’s Cade Klubnik.

With the teams identical in yards and first downs, Duke’s edge was where you’d expect; Troy was 2-for-12 on third downs and 0-for-3 on fourth downs.

Troy had one sustained drive — 10 plays for 87 yards — that featured a throwback pass to an offensive lineman for the touchdown. It came after freshman quarterback Grayson Loftis’ only mistake, an interception about halfway through the fourth quarter when the Blue Devils had a two-touchdown lead.

Duke’s defense was led by Birmingham Bowl MVP Chandler Rivers, who had five tackles, two TFLs, three passes broken-up and a QB hurry. Linebacker Tre Freeman led Duke with nine tackles, giving him 106 this season and making him the first Blue Devil with triple-digit tackles since Koby Quansah in 2019.

Troy running back Kimani Vidal had 79 yards on 17 carries, with a long of 12. He entered the game second in the country in rushing yards.