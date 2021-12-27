 DevilsIllustrated - Duke goes on COVID pause
Duke goes on COVID pause

Coach Mike Krzyzewski and Duke's basketball team will miss at least one game this week.
Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
@ConorONeill_DI

Duke's next basketball game, at Clemson on Wednesday, will be postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Blue Devils' basketball program.

The news was first reported by Carolina Blitz on Monday morning.

The status of Duke's following game, at Notre Dame on Saturday, is yet to be determined, according to a source.

The Blue Devils had a few days off after last week's 76-65 win over Virginia Tech, and when players returned to campus this weekend, there were some positive tests.

