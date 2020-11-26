Duke/Georgia Tech will have unusual feel after layover
The Duke football team has not taken the field since Nov. 7, when it lost to rival North Carolina at Wallace Wade Stadium.To be more specific, by kickoff on Saturday, it will have been 20 days sinc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news