DevilsIllustrated - Duke freshman Jalen Johnson out indefinitely

Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is out indefinitely with a foot injury, according to a statement from the University athletics department.

Johnson, who was selected as the preseason freshman of the year in the ACC, and chosen as a preseason first team All-ACC performer, has started each of Duke’s four games to this point.

The freshman forward is Duke’s third leading scorer thus far, averaging 11.5 points per game, while also leading the team, alongside Matthew Hurt, in rebounding with 8.3 per contest. Johnson also leads Duke in blocks with two per game.

The freshman opened his Duke career with a bang, scoring 19 points and grabbing 19 rebounds against Coppin State. Johnson’s last three contests have not gone as smoothly, as the freshman has hit double figures just once since - an 11-point effort against Michigan State.

Foul trouble has plagued him early in the season, which has limited his time and production quite significantly.