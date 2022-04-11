Duke football spring practice report

DURHAM – Being down to two scholarship quarterbacks, both with relatively little experience, is a positive for Duke offensive coordinator Kevin Johns.

No, that’s not a typo.

“That’s a benefit, that there are only two scholarship guys right now that are taking the bulk of the reps,” Johns said after Monday morning’s practice. “But then also that they’re so young and inexperienced, that I can really mold them kind of how we want.”

Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore played sparingly last season behind Gunnar Holmberg, who transferred amid the coaching change. Leonard completed 37 of 62 passes (59.7%) for 381 yards, while Moore was third on the team in rushing yards (183) and touchdowns (three).

Leonard played 164 snaps last season; Moore played 85. Leonard’s time on the field usually came in lopsided games; Moore was deployed as a wildcat QB because of his running ability.

Now, both of them are growing under Johns, who joined coach Mike Elko’s staff after being at Memphis for the past three seasons.

“They’re hungry, they’ve been working very hard, I’m proud of them,” Johns said of the quarterbacks. “And I can see them getting better every single day.”

Johns said the main concern and focus right now – keep in mind that Duke’s season opener is about 4½ months away – is to get both QBs to “settle down and just play.”

“I think as a young guy, they both want to do so well,” Johns said. “They’re such competitive kids that, ‘Just relax, let the game flow, just let it happen.’”

**********

Here are notes from Monday morning’s practice:

- Starting the notes package with WR-DB 1-on-1s from about the 10-yard line (going in).

You’re going to see the names Malik Bowen-Sims and Darrell Harding Jr. appear several times in this recap, as they both had active days.

Here, Bowen-Sims won on a slant against Placide Djungu-Sungu for a touchdown catch from Moore.

- Joshua Pickett, a second-year cornerback, had a pass break-up against Jalon Calhoun.

One PBU by itself might not be that notable, but when it’s a second-year player who got 57 snaps as a freshman notching one against a starting receiver … you take note.

- Leonard hit Harding for a touchdown on a nice inside move.

- Sophomore Cameron Bergeron got beat on a middle route but recovered in time for a PBU – I think this was against a tight end, but I’m not positive.

- Converted slot receiver Luca Diamont made a nice move to the back corner and drew a pass interference call against Khilan Walker.

- Leonard threw a frozen rope of a touchdown to tight end Andrew Jones, who ran a shallow out route.

- Moving into the first 7-on-7 segment of the day with Leonard’s strike to Jontavis Robertson on a slant for about 15 yards.

- On third-and-5 in the same series, Shaka Heyward had a great PBU to end the possession.

- Next was Moore’s turn, and he threw a great back-shoulder ball to Harding for about 20 yards.

On the next play, Moore and Diamont connected with a nice throw and catch.

- Moving right along into full-team work: This practice had a theme of late-game situational work, as you can see from Elko’s post-practice speech to the team.