Duke football picks up in-state commitment

Duke landed its first in-state prospect from the class of 2022 this afternoon when Washington (N.C.) High running back/defensive back Terry Moore announced his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect made his public announcement with a simple Twitter post stating, “#COMMITTED”.

Moore, who holds seven offers, placed the Blue Devils and East Carolina at the top of his list, and after visiting both schools last week, Duke emerged as the choice.

He projects at either running back or defensive back, and would be the second prospect in the class to this point at either position. He is also the eighth recruit to commit to David Cutcliffe and his staff in June.

Moore rushed for 1,472 yards on 11.2 yards per carry and nine touchdowns in nine games as a junior. He posted eight games in which he rushed for 100 yards or more. He also caught five passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the season.

Moore chose Duke over offers from East Carolina, Buffalo, Charlotte, Elon, North Carolina Central and Old Dominion. Air Force, Harvard, Navy, Western Carolina and Wofford each showed interest in Moore as well.