Duke Football picks up fourth commitment

David Cutcliffe and the Duke football staff have landed the program’s fourth commitment for the class of 2022. Three star tight end Max Klare from Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier has offered his pledge to Duke.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end announced his decision on Twitter Monday afternoon with this statement and a commitment graphic.

“Committed to Duke University!! Thank you to everyone that made this dream a reality!”

Klare chose Duke over 18 scholarship offers, included opportunities with Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Army, Navy, Air Force, Liberty, Marshall, Yale and Penn.

He joins Eric Weatherly, Chandler Rivers and Wes Williams on Duke’s commitment list for the class of 2022.