Duke football picks up commitment from Carter Wyatt

Duke added another piece to its defense Saturday when Shallotte (N.C.) West Brunswick linebacker Carter Wyatt announced his commitment via Instagram Live.

The future Blue Devil opened with a few words and then went to a video presentation announcing his decision.

Wyatt pulled the Duke hat from the table, which sat alongside hats from his other finalists, and donned it to signal his commitment. He revealed a Duke t-shirt beneath his sweatshirt. He then proceeded to offer his thoughts.

“Dukegang, we're locked in," he said before ending the Instagram Live.

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound recruit became the 12th player to commit to David Cutcliffe and the Blue Devils since the beginning of June and the fourth since July 1.

Wyatt told Devils Illustrated just over a week ago that his official visit to Durham in early June left him very impressed with Cutcliffe and his program.

Like many, he cited the connection he was building with the coaches.

“The visit was great, really just being able to spend time with the guys and the coaches was what stood out,” he said at the time. “I was looking for a place that felt like home for me and had great academics with a great football program.”

Those factors were met for Wyatt, leading him to ultimately choose Duke over finalists Georgia Tech, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

Wyatt also held offers from Syracuse, Navy, Army, East Carolina, Air Force, Liberty, Old Dominion, Pennsylvania and Dartmouth. California, Temple, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest each expressed interest in the rising senior as well.