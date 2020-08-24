DevilsIllustrated - Duke football lands Trent Davis

Duke football has landed another piece to its class of 2021 with a commitment from Attala (Ala.) Etowah running back Trent Davis.

The three-star running back announced his decision on Twitter Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

“I’m announcing my commitment to Duke University to continue my education and football career,” Davis said in a message via Twitter. “I thank God for blessing me with this opportunity, I am nothing without Him.”

Davis would go on to say, “It was a very hard decision, but I believe I have made the right one. Once a Blue Devil Always a Blue Devils!”

The rising senior is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com. At 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, Davis drew interest from a number of mid-major programs in addition to Duke.

Just 12 days ago, Davis announced a Top Five with Duke being joined by Army, Georgia State, South Alabama and Austin Peay.

Davis became the 16th commitment for the class of 2021.