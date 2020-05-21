Duke football analyst Dave Harding talks season prep
The NCAA council voted to allow voluntary athletic activities for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball beginning June 1.The ruling, which lifts a moratorium on athletic-related events ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news