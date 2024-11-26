Duke falters late against Kansas

Growth isn’t linear and after Duke proved in the first game of its western road trip how much it’d grown from its first big game to its second one, the Blue Devils’ third big game was a reminder of how much further they need to go.

Duke lost 75-72 to Kansas on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

That was in spite of Kansas’ star being ejected from the game about midway through the second half; in spite of Duke (4-2) making 11 3-pointers; and in spite of Duke shooting 50% and assisting on 17 of 24 field goals (70.8%).

The part that killed the 11th-ranked Blue Devils was, similar to the loss against Kentucky, late turnovers by freshmen.

In the final minute with Duke trailing by one, Cooper Flagg turned the ball over while trying to spin through the middle of the lane — not a carbon copy, but similar to two weeks ago in Atlanta.

Duke got a defensive stop and took another run at it; this time, Kon Knueppel got trapped in the air with two Kansas defenders coming at him. He threw a wayward pass that was picked off with about 3 seconds left.

The Blue Devils got one more shot, after a couple of free throws by Rylan Griffen (Kansas was 11-for-12 at the free-throw line; Duke was 13-for-18).

Knueppel got a contested shot from about 35 feet off; it hit the square and rattled around the rim briefly before clanging out.

It’s Duke’s second loss out of three big non-conference challenges so far, coming against the No. 1-ranked team in the AP Top 25. Kansas (6-0) now has wins over North Carolina, Michigan State and Duke.

The Blue Devils have one more non-conference game that looms large — after playing host to Seattle on Friday night, Duke plays Auburn in the ACC-SEC Challenge next Wednesday night in Durham.

They’ll go into that one knowing they missed a decent shot at a 2-0 western road trip.