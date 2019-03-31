WASHINGTON — Duke’s NCAA tournament run came to an end Sunday with a 68-67 loss to Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

The loss marks the second time in as many years the Blue Devils were unable to punch the final ticket to make their way to the Final Four.

After two close games that were decided at the buzzer - both opponent misses - the scenario was flipped as Duke had the opportunity for the last shot and a chance to either tie or win the game outright with a 3-pointer.

Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, neither happened.

“Just that it’s over,” RJ Barrett said when asked what was going through his mind when Cassius Stanley ran out the clock. “Every day we came in, worked our butts off, and we really gave everything that we had all season long, and we had so much success.”

Zion Williamson, clearly overcome with emotion, added to Barrett’s thoughts.

“A lot is obviously going through our mind right now,” he said. “I’m very upset, obviously, because we wanted to go to the Final Four.

“And just look around the locker room and see your teammates, your brothers. And you just think this group probably never will play together.”

Leading up to Duke’s final opportunity, the Blue Devils seemingly had the game under control. After falling behind by four points, 63-59, with 4:07 on the clock Duke put together a rally, scoring seven unanswered points. The mini-run put Duke ahead 66-63 with just 1:41 left on the clock.

That’s when things began to take a turn for the worse. Tom Izzo called a timeout and the Spartans executed flawlessly out of the break, getting a layup from Xavier Tillman to cut Duke’s lead to just one.

On Duke’s next possession, Barrett found his way into the paint, but was unable to finish. Now with just 43 seconds remaining, Michigan State was in a position to regain the lead.

And the Spartans did exactly that when Kenny Goins drilled a 3-point basket with 34 seconds remaining. Just like that, Duke’s lead had been erased. Duke pushed the ball up the floor following the make, eventually finding an open shot from the perimeter for Barrett.