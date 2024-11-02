Duke falls on wrong end of rollercoaster game at Miami

On the eve of basketball season’s start, we got a reminder that football, too, can be a game of runs.

Duke was on the wrong side of the biggest one at Miami, losing 53-31 to the fifth-ranked Hurricanes on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

“It’s a game of turnovers and explosive plays,” said Duke coach Manny Diaz, returning to the place where he was head coach from 2019-21. “It’s hard to beat anyone on the road if you lose those two battles.

“It’s definitely hard to beat a team that’s as talented as they are.”

There were only three runs to this game and Duke (6-3, 2-3 ACC) was on the wrong end of the first and last ones.

Miami (9-0, 5-0) scored the game’s first two touchdowns and it seemed like a rout was forthcoming. They were the first two of Cam Ward’s five touchdown-pass day, as the Heisman Trophy candidate bounced back from a scoreless weekend with a 400-yard performance on 25-for-41 passing.

The Blue Devils scored 28 of the next 31 points. Their lead was 28-17 after scoring on a fourth-and-1 from Miami’s 6-yard line on the opening drive of the third quarter. With Miami’s defense flowing left to stop an in-motion Star Thomas, Maalik Murphy floated a pass to Jordan Moore, who had an easy path to the end zone.

“We keep fighting until there’s double-zeroes,” Moore said of Duke’s comeback to that point. “It felt good that we were on a roll, obviously knowing you don’t win the game in the third quarter, you don’t win the game in the second quarter.”

Well, as you can tell, that much is obvious.