DURHAM – A night after getting some help to win the series opener against North Carolina, Duke returned the favor in the worst of ways.

It meant two unearned runs in the ninth inning were the difference in UNC’s 6-4 win over the Blue Devils at Jack Coombs Field on Friday afternoon.

“I thought last night they made a couple of mistakes that kind of allowed our offensive spark,” coach Chris Pollard said. “Today, we made a couple of mistakes that allowed for an offensive spark from them.”

Duke (35-17, 16-13 ACC) turned to its star closer Charlie Beilenson entering the ninth, when it was a 4-4 game. UNC leadoff hitter Vance Honeycutt, 0-for-8 in the series to that point, roped a single to left field.

And then came the trouble.

Casey Cook bunted straight back to Beilenson, who turned and rushed a throw to second base. It bounced, and shortstop Wallace Clark was unable to corral it, giving UNC (40-12, 21-8) runners at second and third with zero outs.

“You’re dealing with the fastest player in college baseball,” Pollard said of Honeycutt. “So, you feel like you need to hurry it. He had more time, but again, you’re dealing with the guy (Honeycutt) who I think is unquestionably the fastest guy in college baseball. Guys like that make you rush plays.”

A sacrifice fly by Parks Harber pushed across the go-ahead run, and Anthony Donofrio’s chopped double over Clark’s head (the infield was in) provided the insurance run.

Duke got a leadoff single by Devin Obee in the bottom of the ninth, but a flyout and two strikeouts ended the game.

“We had chances there in the ninth,” Pollard said. “Devin had a great leadoff at-bat, we got in some good counts, and just didn’t quite get that second runner on base.”

It was a closely played game, much like the previous night’s 5-3 win by Duke, in which it felt like the next mistake would decide it.