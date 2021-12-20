Duke expected to hire Robb Smith as defensive coordinator

New Duke coach Mike Elko's second hire to his coaching staff is a second Power 5 defensive coordinator.

Robb Smith is expected to be hired as Duke's defensive coordinator, having been Rutgers' defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

The news was first reported by NJ.com's James Kratch, and was confirmed by TheKnightReport.

Like Lyle Hemphill, Wake Forest's defensive coordinator who will coach Duke's safeties, Smith has been on a staff with Elko previously: Smith was a defensive analyst at Texas A&M for the 2019 season.

Rutgers was 52nd in the country in points allowed per game (24.6) and was 77th in yards allowed (391.8).