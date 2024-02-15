Turning every game into an all-hands-on-deck bullpen affair was what Duke’s baseball team needed to do last season to win.

“We’re not going to change now. We are who we are here, down the stretch,” coach Chris Pollard said back in June, on the eve of Duke’s trip to Virginia for a best-of-3 super regional.

Of course, that was eight months ago. And that’s enough time for change to occur in how a pitching staff is assembled.

“We were successful in an unconventional style last year, but I think ultimately it put a lot of stress on our bullpen down the stretch,” Pollard said entering this season. “That workload caught up to them late in the season. So, we’d like to lengthen out our starters.”

Duke’s Friday night starter will be Jonathan Santucci, and his credentials are covered here.

Two physically imposing sophomores will be the other weekend starters. Lefty Andrew Healy will start Saturday, and Aidan Weaver will start Sunday.

Healy (6-6, 200) was extended toward the second half of his freshman season, starting 11 games, including the opener of the super regional at Virginia, which Duke won 5-4. He was named the Dick Howser pitcher of the month for his April, picking up the win in all five of his appearances and not allowing an earned run in any of those combined 19 innings.

Weaver (6-5, 230) never threw more than 49 pitches last season and only had two appearances (out of 24) longer than two innings. He only pitched twice after the regular season ended and didn’t appear in the super regional series.

“(Weaver) has made a big jump physically and has really added two plus off-speed pitches to a 97, 98 mph fastball,” Pollard said.

Going back to more of a traditional pitching approach still leaves some bullets in Duke’s bullpen.

Junior Fran Oschell III joins Santucci on a couple of lists of the top draft-eligible players in the country. He had a 0.69 ERA in 22 appearances (39 1/3 innings) last season, striking out 66 batters and allowing a batting average of .133.

Sophomore James Tallon, like Oschell, got a look as a potential starter before the weekend rotation was set. He’ll likely reprise his role as Duke’s closer, in which the lefty had 12 saves and a 1.64 ERA last year, along with 54 strikeouts in 33 innings.

Those two, plus Charlie Beilenson, are on the initial watch list for the stopper of the year award, given annually to the top reliever in college baseball. Beilenson transferred in from Brown before last season and was 6-3 with a 3.86 ERA. He pitched 60 2/3 innings, appearing in 39 of Duke’s 63 games.