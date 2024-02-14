Things are simpler for Jonathan Santucci these days.

There are two parts of that statement for the Friday night starter on Duke’s baseball team, which is gearing up for its season opener against Indiana on Friday in Conway, S.C.

First, Santucci is no longer pitching through the elbow injury that ended his season after seven starts a year ago. The junior left-hander didn’t need Tommy John surgery, but had a fractured olecranon — basically the hinge of an elbow — that needed a screw inserted to fuse the bone back together.

Second, now his sole focus is on pitching, casting aside the past two years of being a two-way player for the Blue Devils.

“Just this year, this fall especially and kind of really thinking about it in the summer as I was rehabbing, thought it was finally time to just focus on one or the other,” Santucci said. “Obviously I know that my future is on the mound and I just think it’s really relieving to go to practice every day just being able to focus on one.”

The 6-2, 205-pounder had 23 at-bats in the last two seasons, with a homer and two doubles showcasing some pop.

But as he points out, his future is on the mound. Santucci landed at No. 7 on D1Baseball’s list of the top 150 starting pitchers in the country and is a potential first-round pick going into his junior season.

Santucci was 2-3 with a 4.17 ERA in 41 innings as a freshman, recording 58 strikeouts and walking 20 batters. That catapulted him into the Friday night role last year, in which he had 50 strikeouts and 16 walks in 29 1/3 innings.

But the last time he was on the mound for the Blue Devils was March 31 against Pittsburgh, with Santucci exiting while holding his left elbow.