CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s all about championships. That’s the message Duke players have spread since the season started.

Earning them has not been simply a goal, they have been an expectation.

Saturday night, Duke met its first self-imposed expectation, defeating Florida State, 73-63, for the 2019 ACC Tournament championship.

And after a hard fought, tightly contested first half, the Blue Devils needed fewer than five minutes in the second half to begin taking control of the game.

When the first half concluded, the teams were locked up at 36 points apiece. And in order to leave the arena as champions, Duke was well aware of what it had to do to open the final 20 minutes of action.

“The first half, it was a tight ballgame,” Javin DeLaurier said. “We were 20 minutes away from going home disappointed or being champions of the ACC Tournament.”

“We really emphasized at halftime to come out in the second half and really punch them first,” RJ Barrett added. “So, once we got that, we were able to kind of sustain it throughout the rest of the half.”

The first four minutes of the second half were crucial for Duke, and with Florida State’s Terance Mann connecting on a 3-pointer just 23 seconds into the half, it looked like the Seminoles were ready to make a push themselves.

But Duke responded quickly.

Tre Jones attacked the basket and connected on his first two of 13 second half points. That cut Florida State’s brief three point lead to just one, at 39-38. Less than three minutes later, the Blue Devils had scored 10 straight points to go up by seven.

The Seminoles attempted to stop the Blue Devils from lengthening their run, and managed to keep them within arms reach until about the 14:35 point of the half.

That’s when Duke took things to another level. Just over three minutes later, the Blue Devils found themselves ahead by 14, 58-44. The run was sparked by a flurry of fast break points. And during that stretch, the Blue Devils believed they could smell blood in the water.

“Really that run in the second half ignited us,” Barrett said. “They started to come back and then Tre took off.”

For about the next six minutes, or at least the majority of them, Duke was able to sustain a double-digit lead. But Florida State had no plans of just lying down and allowing the Blue Devils to take the trophy without a fight.

In fact, the Seminoles managed to claw their way back into the game, and cut Duke’s lead to as few as five points with 4:43 remaining in the game.

During that stretch, however, it was all about Jones extending his game and becoming a scoring threat. He scored 10 points over a 12 minute stretch and was Duke’s biggest offensive weapon in the process.