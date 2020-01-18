DURHAM, N.C. — Duke returned home Saturday for an ACC heavyweight battle with Louisville, and in the end the Cardinals came out on top, defeating the Blue Devils 79-73.

For many, the game will be remembered as one of the most physical contests the Blue Devils have been in for quite some time, and perhaps vice versa.

Thirty-nine fouls were called, 22 of which were whistled on the Blue Devils. While both teams have certainly accumulated high numbers of fouls, it was the manner in which they were whistled that drew the ire of Mike Krzyzewski.

“That was like an early 90s Pistons-Bulls game,” Krzyzewski said after the game. “Tonight, that’s not the way it should be. That doesn’t mean they wouldn’t beat us. Give them credit.

“There should be freedom of movement … for both of us, you can’t have that."

Krzyzewski’s issue with the whistles certainly has merit. Fans from both teams likely have some complaints, and rightfully so.

In the end, though, Duke’s head coach said it was Louisville that executed and “did their stuff better.”

That was particularly the case to open the game. Louisville landed a flurry of haymakers early in the game, but it was the defensive intensity that set the tone.

Louisville had extremely active hands from the very start, resulting in nine Duke turnovers over the first 10 minutes of the game. Those Duke miscues were being turned into quick points for the Cardinals, as they jumped ahead by as many as 15 points before the game reached the halfway point of the opening period.

Duke was rattled and not much was going its way.

“Their defense is really good,” Matthew Hurt, who scored 16 points, said. “We knew this was going to be a tough game. They were packing the lane, so whatever we could do. Rolls didn’t go our way tonight."

The Blue Devils’ inability to prevent turnovers during that stretch ultimately doomed them, leaving them to fight back from deficits all night long.

To Duke’s credit, the team was able to get a handle on ball protection. After turning it over nine times in those opening 10 minutes, the Blue Devils handed it over just seven more times over the course of the final 30 minutes of action.

It was that discipline that allowed the Blue Devils to claw back from a 10-point halftime deficit and put themselves in a position to win the game.