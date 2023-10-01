Duke doesn’t have a timeline on quarterback Riley Leonard’s injury but it does know that it won’t end his season.

The injury was not as bad as it looked on TV, per a Duke athletics spokesperson. While there isn’t a timeline, it’s considered a week-to-week injury.

With the Blue Devils off next weekend, there’s some silver lining in the timing. Duke will take the off week to evaluate its QB’s right ankle.

Leonard suffered a right ankle injury on Duke’s final offensive play of Saturday night’s 21-14 loss to Notre Dame. He was carried off of the field by teammates Jalon Calhoun and Justin Pickett and remained in the medical tent on the sideline until several minutes after the game ended.

The third-year QB hastily crutched across the field when he emerged from the tent.

No. 19 Duke’s next game is an Oct. 14 home game against N.C. State. If Leonard is unable to play, it would be second-year QB Henry Belin IV stepping into the role of starter.