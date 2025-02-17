Duke cruises, with one speed bump, against Virginia

Notching another blowout ACC win came at a cost for Duke’s men’s basketball team.

How costly will have to be figured out in the next few days.

Duke steamrolled Virginia 80-62 on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena but lost Maliq Brown to a dislocated shoulder late in the first half.

“I’ll have to meet with our medical team to get an update,” coach Jon Scheyer said of his defensive savant, via the team’s radio broadcast. “I know his status, he couldn’t go back in.”

Scheyer later said in his news conference that Brown had a dislocated shoulder, and that the plan was for him to have imaging done later Monday night to gauge the severity and a possible timeline moving forward.

Brown exited the game with 1:21 left in the first half. Shortly before that, he reached for a deflection with his left arm and immediately recoiled, holding his arm and drawing a stoppage of play.

The junior immediately went back to the locker room with Duke’s training staff. Brown returned to the bench in the second half in a T-shirt and with a sling on his left arm.

Other than Brown’s injury, things were copasetic for the Blue Devils (23-3, 15-1 ACC). Duke led by 14 at halftime, scored the first eight points of the second half, and led by as much as 27 before putting things on cruise control.

In three games since losing at Clemson, Duke has beaten California by 21, Stanford 36, and now Virginia by 18. Of Duke’s 15 ACC wins, 13 have come by double digits.

“Our guys had a very professional-like approach to the game tonight,” Scheyer said. “We were just very consistent. Our approach, our offense, our sharing, just really wore on them.”