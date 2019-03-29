Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 08:15:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Duke consistent with Watford

Uu3scvxmz21rbyy3uwnl
USA TODAY Sports
Clint Jackson • DevilsIllustrated.com
@ClintJackson1
Recruiting Analyst

Duke may have gotten into the recruitment late with McDonald’s All-American Trendon Watford, but the skilled and versatile forward from Birmingham (Alabama) Mountain Brook is still an available pro...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}