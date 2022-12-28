ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Duke tripled its win total from last season and won nine games in a season for the third time since World War II.

One of Duke’s most-complete games came in its final one, putting the cherry on top of the first season under coach Mike Elko.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this group,” Elko said after Duke’s 30-13 win over UCF in the Military Bowl on Wednesday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. “What a fitting way to end this first story and this first book of Duke football and now it’s onto the next, and bigger and better things.”

Some bigger and better things were just out of reach this season.

Duke (9-4) also lost four games by a total of 16 points, meaning once you get past all of the praise about the first number in the Blue Devils’ record, it’s that second number that will gnaw at the Blue Devils for the next eight months.

The Blue Devils’ win over UCF in the Military Bowl was, in some ways, the perfect cap of a season that won’t soon be forgotten. It was a season that surpassed any expectations; one that saw the Blue Devils take every injury in stride; one that moved Duke closer to competing for ACC championships faster than anyone would’ve thought possible before the season.

It could’ve been better, and that’s what can drive the program forward.

“I definitely think we let a few slip,” quarterback Riley Leonard said. “We all think we should be up there and we should’ve had a chance to compete for the ACC championship, but you know, you can’t change any of that.

“God put us in that situation for a reason and nine wins, that’s something to celebrate.”