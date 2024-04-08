DURHAM – It’s the time of year in college football when mistakes are celebrated and if you’re doing everything right, you’re missing something.

Welcome to spring football.

Especially, at Duke: Welcome to spring football under a new coaching staff.

“In a way sometimes you’re hunting failure,” coach Manny Diaz said after Saturday’s practice. “You want to know where you’re not complete. You want to know what you don’t know, you want to know why you’re not succeeding in these situations so you can learn how to correct it the next time.

“You come in here on either side of the ball and if everything is easy, then you’re not really being tested to grow.”

Saturday’s practice was Duke’s eighth of the spring, and two weeks away from the program’s Blue & White game.

Thursday saw the Blue Devils move the ball up and down the field for the first time, Diaz said. Saturday’s new element was that instead of practicing in the Brooks Practice Facility, the Blue Devils were in Wallace Wade Stadium.

“What you saw on Thursday, all of a sudden the details start leaking out,” Diaz said. “Then you come into the stadium and it always changes a little bit in the stadium. So, now is that idea of, towards mastery, can we do it again and again? Practice field, stadium, game day, where it becomes second nature.”

Time is on the Blue Devils’ side, of course — Duke’s season opener against Elon is 144 days away (Aug. 30).