Duke bringing Niagara, Howard to Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke’s second version of the Brotherhood Run will feature twice the games against former Blue Devils who are now head coaches.

Duke announced Monday afternoon it will host a multi-team event with Niagara and Howard from Nov. 21-23 in the upcoming men’s basketball season. The Blue Devils will play Niagara on Nov. 21 and Howard on Nov. 23, and those teams will play each other on Nov. 22. All games will be at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Greg Paulus is entering his seventh season as coach of Niagara; Kenneth Blakeney is entering his seventh season as coach of Howard (Kenny when he was at Duke).

“We’re excited to bring back the Brotherhood Run this season,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said through a news release. “It’s a powerful way for our team to connect with the deeper meaning of wearing a Duke uniform. Expanding the event gives us a great opportunity to grow that connection.

“Having Kenny Blakeney and Greg Paulus return as head coaches adds even more to the experience for our players and for everyone who’s part of the Brotherhood.”

Paulus is 78-98 at Niagara. The Purple Eagles were 11-20 last season, and 6-14 in the MAAC. That came on the heels of back-to-back 16-win seasons, the high-water mark so far in Paulus’ coaching career.

Blakeney is 73-96 at Howard. The Bison made the NCAA tournament in 2023 and ’24, but were 12-20 last season.

The first Brotherhood Run was last year’s charity exhibition game against Arizona State, coached by Bobby Hurley. Duke won that one 103-47.

Duke has never played Niagara or Howard.