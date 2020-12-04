DevilsIllustrated - Duke bounces back with win over Bellarmine

Duke returned to the winners column Friday with a 76-54 victory over Bellarmine, the program’s very first Division I contest. The schools have met in the past, but that contest was held as a preseason exhibition a season after the Knights won the Division II national title. Tonight’s game had much more meaning for Bellarmine, thus a different energy was brought to the court. “Bellarmine - it’s their first game in Division I,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “They’ve been a powerhouse at Division II. For those kids, playing in tonight’s game was a historic game for them. And that’s how hard his team played. We knew that coming in. We think they’re good anyway. "Tonight they’re going to play for God and country - which is their program. If you know their program at all, its one of the outstanding programs in the country. He’s done a magnificent job with it.” The level of intensity that Bellarmine brought to Cameron Indoor Stadium provided a perfect opportunity for the Blue Devils to prove they’re up to the challenge, and poised to correct issues that were present in the first two contests with Coppin State and Michigan State. Duke took advantage, and proved to Krzyzewski they can bring energy and focus for a full 40 minutes of action. As it is for every program, this is more of a challenge than ever before as the seats in arenas are empty and the emotions set forth by crowds is not present. Energy and intensity were only a small part of what Duke needed to correct from Tuesday’s game. One of the most notable areas in need of improvement was offense. Efficiency and movement were nonexistent against Michigan State. And while much of that is on the players, Krzyzewski and his staff took responsibility for not putting the team in the best situations to perform. “We went with a different lineup,” he said. “We’re still learning so much about our team. There were things that we did not like that we were doing, and putting our team in not the most advantageous positions.”

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 12 points off the bench. (Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics)

Duke started Matthew Hurt, Jalen Johnson, Mark Williams , Wendell Moore Jr., and Jordan Goldwire. That group was quickly broken up after Johnson picked up two fouls within the first three minutes. But Duke managed to adjust with a strong showing from Jaemyn Brakefield. The freshman, for a second game in a row, made an almost instant impact. Brakefield played 16 minutes in the game, but finished second on the team in scoring with 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Aside from the scoring, he helped space the floor for others - Hurt in particular. Overall, tonight’s game was a step toward correcting some of the issues. Duke handed out 20 assists on 29 made baskets, while hitting 51.8-percent of their shots. “There were longer segments in the game where we played offense well," Krzyzewski said. "Still we turned it over a little bit too much.” Turnovers were again an issue, as Duke handed the ball over 18 times. Bellarmine turned those miscues into 18 points. However, unlike the game with Michigan State, Duke was able to counter those challenges with shot opportunities in the half court. Those opportunities were a direct result of better ball movement and spacing, which was ultimately a product of changes made by the staff. Hurt has proven to be Duke’s most consistent player this season, and on Friday he was outstanding, posting 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 6-of-8 from 3-point range. He also grabbed six rebounds and handed out two assists. Between Brakefield’s spacing, and the team’s improved ball movement, Hurt was getting good looks all night. “My teammates were finding me, hitting me in the right positions,” Hurt said. “I give all the credit to them.” Krzyzewski specifically notes Brakefield’s play and how it benefits Hurt. “He’s easy to play with because he can space the floor,” he said. “I mean, 4 for 4 from three is outstanding. It’s obvious that he can shoot, and we’ve got to make sure he’s put in the position. He can spread us a little bit, which gives Matt a little bit more room.”

Mark Williams got his first start on Friday. (Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics)