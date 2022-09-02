DURHAM – So far, so good in the Mike Elko tenure.

Duke rolled to a xx-xx win over visiting Temple on Friday night at Wallace Wade Stadium, giving the first-time head coach a relaxed win.

There were several notable developments, so among them: It’s Duke’s first win in a season opener since 2018; Duke’s first shutout win since 2015, and first shutout win against an FBS team since a 41-0 win over UNC in 1989, the last regular-season game of Steve Spurrier's tenure.

Riley Leonard came out on fire and completed his first 15 passes, leading Duke on three first-half touchdown drives. He finished 24-for-30, piling up 328 yards and touchdown passes to Sahmir Hagans (39 yards) and Jordan Moore (4 yards).

Leonard was one completion shy of tying Duke’s school record for consecutive completions.

The first points of Duke’s season were scored on a 1-yard run by Jaylen Coleman, giving the fourth-year running back his first career touchdown.

That was set up by a 52-yard catch and run by Moore – it didn’t take long to see why Blue Devils coaches wanted to guarantee he could have the ball in his hands – in which he broke several tackles and nearly scored.

Duke’s defense held Temple to 50 yards in the first half. The Owls had three first downs on their first possession of the second half after only having two of them in the entire first half.

The Blue Devils’ defense wasn’t even using turnovers in the first half to stymie Temple – it was a suffocating effort up front, led by defensive tackles Ja’Mion Franklin and DeWayne Carter.

Turnovers came in the second half, both of them fumble recoveries by the Blue Devils. Columbia transfer Cam Dillon forced one of them, which led to a field goal.

There were some miscues, namely procedure penalties early and two missed field goals by Charlie Ham (from 51 and 32 yards) in the last few minutes of the first half, along with a 26-yard miss in the fourth quarter.