Duke scored in all six of its at-bats in a 17-0, 7-inning demolition of visiting Davidson on Tuesday at Jack Coombs Field.

The Blue Devils ran their unbeaten start to eight games and have scored a combined 37 runs in their last two games.

Zac Morris, Ben Miller and Logan Bravo all homered against the Wildcats (3-5). Miller’s two-run shot came in the first inning and Morris’ solo shot was in the second to start the scoring; Bravo’s homer was a grand slam that took an eight-run lead to 12-0 in the fifth.

Duke had 14 hits and only three players had multi-hit games; those came from Devin Obee, Miller and Bravo. The Blue Devils also drew 13 walks. Morris only had the one hit, but he scored four times, having walked twice and been hit by a pitch twice.

Tim Noone (2-0) started on the mound and pitched four innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five. The grad transfer from Babson College (Division III) has pitched eight innings this season and has an ERA of 2.25.

Ryan Higgins, David Boisvert and Jimmy Romano each pitched one scoreless inning to finish the game.

Here is a link to the box score.