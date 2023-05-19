Duke’s lead against Miami unraveled in the late innings and along with it, so did the Blue Devils’ chance to win the Coastal Division.

The Blue Devils lost a five-run lead in eighth and ninth innings and lost 10-8 when Carlos Perez hit a walk-off home run in the 11th on Friday night at Alex Rodriguez Park.

Virginia, by way of a 10-6 win at Georgia Tech on Friday night, wrapped up the ACC’s Coastal Division. The Cavaliers (43-11, 18-11 ACC) have a one-game lead over Miami (36-18, 17-12) entering the final day of the league’s regular season and hold the tiebreaker over the Hurricanes.

Duke (35-18, 16-12) needed a win to keep pace and was in position until a late-inning collapse.

Duke’s lead was 8-3 entering the bottom of the eighth. Miami loaded the bases against Jimmy Romano with two singles and a walk, all with one out, and Duke turned to closer James Tallon.

Tallon allowed all three inherited runners to score (two singles sandwiching a sac fly) before getting Duke to the ninth with an 8-6 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tallon issued a one-out walk and shortstop Alex Mooney committed an error, followed by a single that again loaded the bases. Tallon notched a strikeout for the second out, but Renzo Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run single.

Duke’s Jason White relieved Tallon and Miami loaded the bases against him in the 10th, but he escaped that situation. White walked the leadoff batter in the 11th before Perez’s walk-off homer.

The late-inning collapse erased a strong night for the Blue Devils. The top four in Duke’s lineup — Mooney, Andrew Fischer, Jay Beshears and Alex Stone — was a combined 11-for-19 with eight runs and six RBI.

Beshears hit a three-run homer in the fourth that broke a 2-2 tie, and his RBI single accounted for the first run of a three-run sixth that gave Duke its ill-fated 8-3 lead.

Saturday’s series finale will not only determine the winner of the series, but it’s also going to determine which team is the 4-seed and which team is the 5-seed for next week’s ACC tournament. Wake Forest, Virginia and Clemson are locked into the top three seeds, and Duke and Miami can’t be caught by any other team for the 4- or 5-seeds.

So Duke and Miami will be in the same pool next week regardless of Saturday’s outcome. The difference will be the 4-seed can go 1-1 and advance in the ACC’s tournament format, while the 5-seed (or 9-seed) would need to go 2-0 next week to reach Saturday’s semifinal round.