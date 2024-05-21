Zac Morris homers twice, Charlie Beilenson records nine-out save as Blue Devils win first game of pool play

Duke catcher Alex Stone, in the hard hat, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against Virginia Tech. (Courtesy of the ACC)

CHARLOTTE – Starting the first game of the ACC tournament in a five-run hole was less than ideal for Duke. What was ideal was scoring the next nine runs in an 11-8 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night at Truist Field. “Just proud of our guys, I thought we did a good job of staying in the fight,” coach Chris Pollard said. “It wasn’t the best game or the cleanest game we played all year. We gave up a lot of free offense to a good offense. Virginia Tech can really hit and generate offense. “I thought our offense just got better and better as the game went along.” Duke (36-18) didn’t trail for long, as Virginia Tech (32-21) scored five runs in the top of the second inning and the Blue Devils responded with a six-spot in the bottom of the third. That rally started with Devin Obee’s triple — Duke’s first baserunner — and half of Duke’s runs came on Zac Morris’ three-run home run. The other three runs came with two outs, first with Logan Bravo singling home Ben Miller, and then freshman Chase Krewson coming through with the go-ahead two-run single. “I thought the two two-out at-bats by Logan Bravo and Chase Krewson back-to-back in the third to give us the lead really gave us a lot of momentum,” Pollard said. The win sets up a winner-is-in situation on Thursday night when Duke plays N.C. State, the No. 3 seed in Pool C. The Wolfpack plays Virginia Tech on Wednesday night, but because of pool play tiebreakers, that game won’t factor into who advances out of the pool. After Krewson’s go-ahead single, a pair of defensive plays were key to Duke maintaining that slim lead. VT had runners at the corners with one out in the fourth when the Blue Devils changed pitchers, bringing in Tim Noone — already the fourth of the game. On his second pitch, David McCann lined out to Miller at third base, who then tagged out the runner for a double play.

Home plate umpire Travis Carlson calls out Carson DeMartini in the fifth inning of Tuesday night's game. (Courtesy of the ACC)

In the fifth, it was Krewson preserving the lead he’d established. Ben Watson’s one-out single went through the left side of the infield and Carson DeMartini, from second base, was trying to score. Krewson threw a one-hop strike to senior catcher Alex Stone, who applied a harder-than-it-looks swipe tag on a diving DeMartini. “How often do you see that swipe tag need to be made and that ball kicks just a little bit out of the glove because you’re moving toward the tag?” Pollard said. “Strong hands by Alex Stone right there in that moment.” With Krewson on one end of the pendulum, having a good at-bat and then a good defensive play, Stone needed to complete his half of that swing. In the bottom of the fifth, Stone hammered a solo homer to give Duke some breathing room. It gave him a 13-game hitting streak, during which he has 14 extra base hits and 24 RBI. “I think that’s real, man. How often do you see a guy that makes a great play defensively come up and have a big hit later in the ballgame, or vice versa?” Pollard said. “Both of those guys made great defensive plays and had big swings for us.” Duke added more cushion to the lead with Morris’ second homer, a two-run blast in the sixth that made it a 9-5 game. On the first homer, he was looking for a fastball and got it; the second was a slider, with him looking fastball again and adjusting. “I’m always going up to the plate sitting on the fastball. First at-bat, I was fouling off a couple of tough pitches and I ended up getting a pitch I could do something with,” Morris said. “Was seeing the ball well, it was just one of those days for me.”

Duke's Zac Morris, No. 22, is congratulated by teammates after one of his home runs against Virginia Tech. (Courtesy of the ACC)