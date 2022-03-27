Duke baseball weekend update

For the third time in as many ACC baseball series, Duke won one of three games.

The Blue Devils lost the first two games of a series at Florida State before winning Sunday’s series finale. Duke’s offense was kept in check for the first two games before the Blue Devils scored 11 runs on Sunday.

Duke is 12-12 overall this season, with a 3-6 start to ACC play.

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Florida State 4, Duke 0

Duke managed only four hits and struck out 14 times in seven innings against FSU ace Parker Messick.

Chad Knight was the only Blue Devil with a multi-hit performance.

FSU scored all four runs against Duke’s Marcus Johnson (1-5), who allowed seven hits and two walks in six innings. Johnson struck out nine batters.

Florida State 7, Duke 2

The Seminoles scored two runs apiece in the second, third and fourth innings, beating Duke starter Luke Fox (1-3).

Duke had 11 hits, but the only two runs were scored on a pair of solo home runs by catcher Alex Stone.

Brett Roberts and Jaime Ferrer each hit two-run homers for FSU in the second and fourth innings, respectively.

Duke 11, Florida State 2

Duke jumped on FSU with a four-run second inning and led 6-0 after three, cruising to a sweep-avoiding win.

Chris Davis, Alex Mooney, RJ Schreck, Damon Lux and Luke Storm all recorded RBIs in the first three innings. Storm’s came on a solo homer and Davis’ came on a double.

Duke tacked on three more runs in the fifth, with Schreck, Chris Crabtree and Davis all driving in runs. That allowed the Blue Devils to cruise for the rest of the finale.

Billy Seidl (2-1) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out four. FSU scored two runs in the eighth against John Natoli.