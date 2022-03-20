Duke baseball weekend update

North Carolina edged Duke in Sunday’s series finale to win two of three games in ACC baseball this past weekend.

UNC (17-3, 5-1 ACC) won the first game in pulling-away fashion, and Duke (11-9, 2-4) won the second game with a breakthrough inning.

In the finale, it was the silencing of the Blue Devils’ bats (three hits) that played the deciding factor.

Here’s a quick recap of each game this weekend:

North Carolina 10, Duke 5

UNC scored in each of the first four innings, Duke rallied to within one run at 5-4 through six innings, and the Tar Heels tacked on another five runs in the final three innings.

RJ Schreck hit two homers for Duke, while Luke Storm hit a two-run homer that brought the score to within a run.

UNC notched five homers, two coming from Alberto Osuna.

Duke 9, North Carolina 3

Duke broke open a 3-3 tie through three innings with six runs in the fourth.

Catcher Alex Stone started the scoring in the fourth with a two-run homer. Graham Pauley hit a two-run single later in the inning, and then Storm capped the big inning with a two-run homer.

Storm and Pauley also had run-scoring hits earlier in the game.

Josh Allen (1 2/3 innings), John Natoli (1 1/3) and Jimmy Loper (2) combined for five scoreless innings in relief for the Blue Devils.

North Carolina 4, Duke 1

Duke managed only three hits – two of them by Wil Hoyle – in dropping the series finale to UNC.

Billy Seidl (1-1) pitched five innings in the start for Duke, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts. Natoli and Loper pitched two innings apiece, with Loper allowing the Tar Heels’ final run.