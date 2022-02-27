Duke baseball weekend update

Duke won the final game of a three-game baseball series at Baylor this weekend, which concluded with a doubleheader on Sunday because of a postponement of Saturday’s game.

The Blue Devils dropped to 4-3 this season, with a Friday night loss halting a three game winning streak.

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend:

Baylor 4, Duke 2

Duke managed only three hits in the series opener, unable to put together much offense to support Marcus Johnson’s decent performance on the mound.

Johnson pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks while striking out nine.

Wil Hoyle drove in a run with a walk and Chris Davis scored in the ninth on a two-error play.

Baylor 12, Duke 3 (Game 1 Sunday)

Baylor blew open a 2-1 game with a seven-run sixth inning and cruised to a series-clinching win.

Damon Lux had two of Duke’s six hits and drove in a run on a fielder’s choice in the ninth.

Duke used seven pitchers and they combined to issue 12 walks – five of them by starter Luke Fox.

Duke 4, Baylor 2 (Game 2 Sunday)

The Blue Devils got a game-tying groundout from Alex Looney in the fifth, and then scored twice in the eighth to salvage the third game of the series.

First in the eighth, it was third baseman Graham Pauley with a solo homer. Jake Topoloski walked with the bases loaded to add an insurance run.

That was all that was needed for Jimmy Loper to close things out – Duke’s senior reliever pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out five. Aaron Beasley and Josh Allen combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief also.