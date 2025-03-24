Duke baseball weekend recap

(Photo by Courtesy of the ACC)

Duke’s baseball team came back from a West Coast sweep and did some sweeping of its own. The Blue Devils went to Virginia this weekend and swept the Cavaliers after losing all three games of a series last weekend at Stanford. It’s the first time in program history that Duke has swept Virginia in Charlottesville, and the first time Duke (16-9, 5-4 ACC) has swept the Cavaliers in any capacity since 1998. “I am really proud of the response of our team this week,” coach Chris Pollard said through a news release. “We showed a lot of toughness to come back after a cross-country flight and have a solid complete performance against a good UConn team. “Then you go on the road against an Omaha-caliber program. The thing I liked was we stayed hungry until the end. I think it would have been easy after winning the series yesterday to say, ‘Hey that is a good weekend,’ but we kept our foot on the gas.” Here are quick recaps of each game from this past weekend:

Advertisement

Duke 9, Virginia 5

On Friday, Duke put up multiple runs in four consecutive innings during the middle portion of the ballgame to win the series opener. Ben Miller’s three-run home run in the fourth inning were the game’s first runs. He drove in another run in the fifth, after Jake Berger had already tripled in a run. Macon Winslow had an RBI double and Ben Rounds had an RBI triple in the sixth. That pair also drove in Duke’s runs in the seventh, that time with a couple of singles. Winslow, Rounds, Miller and Tyler Albright all had two-hit games. Gabe Nard (2-1) earned the win by pitching a scoreless 2 2/3 innings. He was the second of three pitchers the Blue Devils called upon; Owen Proksch started and gave up three runs in 3 1/3 innings, and Reid Easterly pitched the final three innings for his third save of the season.

Duke 13, Virginia 2 (7 innings)

On Saturday, the Blue Devils scored a mercy-rule win by hammering out 13 hits and drawing another seven free passes (six walks, one HBP). Jake Hyde had the big day, going 4-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored. Winslow, Noah Murray and AJ Gracia each had two-hit games, with Winslow driving in three runs and Gracia driving in a pair of them. Hyde and Winslow both had home runs. Duke again only needed to use three pitchers. Andrew Healy (2-2) pitched five innings and only allowed one run on three hits (and no walks), striking out five. Ryan Higgins had a brief appearance in which he gave up a run and recorded an out; Mark Hindy notched the last five outs the Blue Devils needed.

Duke 13, Virginia 6